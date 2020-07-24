When You Unbox Your New OnePlus Nord, The OxygenOS 10.5.2 Software Update Will Be Waiting

The OnePlus Nord smartphone is already getting a new OxygenOS update. At least that is true for the test units that are out there. The update is OxygenOS 10.5.2 and this update will be waiting for you to download and install when you get your hands on your new OnePlus Nord phone when it goes on sale early next month. This is the second update that has been rolled out for the OnePlus Nord in the past few days and succeeds the OxygenOS 10.5.1 update that focused on camera improvements. The OxygenOS 10.5.2 update also brings support for the upcoming OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds.

The OxygenOS 10.5.2 changelog lists out the following system improvements: Newly adapted OnePlus Buds firmware, easier to take advantage of wireless connection, Optimized the process of starting camera with gestures, Optimized video calling performance, Improved system stability and fixed general issues and the Updated Android security patch to 2020.07. The India specific update for the OnePlus Nord also gets the Newly adapted Dailyhunt with 90Hz refresh rate. There are further camera improvements as well, following up on the previous camera focused improvements that arrived with OxygenOS 10.5.1: Optimized power efficiency for front camera video shooting at 4K 60fps and Improved camera experience and system stability.The OxygenOS 10.5.2 will carry version numbers 10.5.2.AC01DA in India, 10.5.2.AC01AA in North America and 10.5.2.AC01BA for the European units. The OxygenOS 10.5.2 update is now rolling out in batches and will be available for all OnePlus Nord units by the time it goes on sale.

A few days ago, OnePlus had rolled out OxygenOS 10.5.1 for the OnePlus Nord. The update changelog indicates that there will be a bunch of camera improvements as well as some system stability updates.

The OnePlus Nord variants that will be available in India include the India-exclusive one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, with a price tag of Rs 24,999. This will be available only in the Onyx Grey colour option and the only catch is, it goes on sale in September. The 8GB + 128GB will be priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available in the Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options. The 12GB + 256GB variant will be available only in the Gray Onyx colour. Both these variants go on sale on August 4.

