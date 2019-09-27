Whether it is The iPhone 4 or iPad Pro Inspiration, Next Apple iPhones Could have Flat Sides

While there is plenty of debate about the design of Apple's latest iPhone 11 series, there are others who are thrilled with its wide notch, square-shaped rear camera protrusion or even the glass back-steel band combination of the premium Pro models. The new upgrades of the iPhone 11 feel quite similar with to 2018's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier revealed that Apple will unveil redesigned iPhones next year that boast of a new metal frame structure reminiscent of the iPhone 4. Or perhaps even the iPad Pro.

While the company will be avoiding any comparisons between the iPhone 12 lineup and 2010's iPhone 4 when the former is unveiled next year, Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple's 2020 iPhones will adopt a boxier look than their predecessors, with a metal frame sporting a "more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection moulding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover assembly to protect the trench injection moulding structure." According to Kuo, the design change with metal frame and glass case will see the cost of the iPhone rise significantly between 20 and 50 per cent compared to the current bill of materials.

Can we consider a smaller notch and high-quality OLED displays for all three 2020 models as virtual guarantees? Those, along with usual processing power improvements, an expected Face ID upgrade, and possibly even rear-facing Time-of-Flight cameras. The changes are bound to contribute to an increase in manufacturing costs. Furthermore, according to Kuo, the new design, combined with 5G support, will increase Apple's smartphone shipments to 85 million units in 2020, compared to 75 million new iPhone shipments in 2019.

