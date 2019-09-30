Which One Would You Buy Under Rs 30,000? Google Pixel 3a or the OnePlus 7

It’s the season of sales as Amazon India and Flipkart are both offering some impressive deals on a range of products. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale both kicked off on Sunday, September 29 and will go on till October 4.

Now if you are in for a solid smartphone under a budget of Rs 30,000 then there are two very promising devices. Amazon is selling the OnePlus 7 at a reduced price of Rs 29,999 and if you can stretch the budget a little, then you can get the 8GB variant with 256GB of storage, at Rs 34,999. Now that is a sweet deal as you get the high-end performance of the Snapdragon 855 processor with OnePlus’ optimised OxygenOS software, which is now updated to Android 10. There are other small tidbits that make the OnePlus 7 a winner like the fast Warp Charge feature, and the premium glass body finish.

On the other hand, Flipkart is offering the Google Pixel 3a at Rs 29,999 and the Pixel 3a XL at Rs 34,999. Sure, you don’t get the flagship processor, but the Snapdragon 670 on the handset works surprisingly well. This one is also updated to the latest Android 10 update, and you also get that amazing camera quality that sets a benchmark, especially at this price. Also, this one retains the headphone jack and despite having a plastic build, it still feels premium.

So which one would you choose? Core performance or camera prowess. If camera performance is your priority and you want to experience stock Android, then we recommend you buy the Pixel 3a. But if you want a decent camera, but a super smooth experience with enough power to handle your games, multitasking and super fast charging, then the OnePlus 7 is your best bet.

Notably the Pixel 4 will be launched by the end of next month and should definitely be miles ahead of the Pixel 3a. Similarly, the OnePlus 7T which launched just a few days back, features the same features as the OnePlus 7 Pro without the annoying pop-up selfie camera. Of course, if you want to buy either of these, you need to shell out more money.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.