English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
White House to Hold Artificial Intelligence Meeting With Companies Including Facebook, Amazon
Other companies taking part include IBM Corp, Bank of America Corp, General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Monsanto Co, Pfizer, Walmart, Whirlpool Corp, CVS Health Corp and United Airlines.
White House to Hold Artificial Intelligence Meeting With Companies Including Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet (image: Reuters Pictures)
The White House will convene a meeting on Thursday on the future of artificial intelligence in U.S. industry with major companies including Facebook, Amazon.com, Google parent Alphabet and Oracle Corp as well as senior government officials. Intel Corp CEO Brian Krzanich and the chief technical officers of Ford Motor Co and Boeing Co are due to take part, along with executives from Mastercard, Microsoft Corp and Accenture, the White House said on Tuesday. The Pentagon and the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Health and Human Services, Labor and Transportation are due to take part in the daylong event that will look at artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and research and development and removing barriers to its application.
Also Read: WhatsApp's End-to-End Encryption is a Powerful Tool For Security And Safety: Facebook
"AI is quickly transforming every segment of American industry - from applications in precision agriculture and medical diagnostics to advanced manufacturing and autonomous transportation," the White House said. Other companies taking part include IBM Corp, Bank of America Corp, General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Monsanto Co, Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Whirlpool Corp, CVS Health Corp and United Airlines.
Facebook Vice President of AI Jerome Pesenti, Google senior research scientist Greg Corrado and the presidents of California Institute of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University also are set to participate. Dean Garfield, president and chief executive of the Information Technology Industry Council, called the event "an important step to building collaboration between government and industry."
Also Read: Facebook Launches Blockchain Division, Shakes up Management
"The tech sector is committed to ensuring that all Americans reap the benefits of this transformative technology, which has the potential to save lives, improve how we harvest food, transform education and more," Garfield said. Britain last month announced a 1 billion pound ($1.4 billion) joint investment in the AI industry, while the European Union announced it would boost AI investment by about 70 percent to 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) by 2020.
Also Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
Also Read: WhatsApp's End-to-End Encryption is a Powerful Tool For Security And Safety: Facebook
"AI is quickly transforming every segment of American industry - from applications in precision agriculture and medical diagnostics to advanced manufacturing and autonomous transportation," the White House said. Other companies taking part include IBM Corp, Bank of America Corp, General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Monsanto Co, Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Whirlpool Corp, CVS Health Corp and United Airlines.
Facebook Vice President of AI Jerome Pesenti, Google senior research scientist Greg Corrado and the presidents of California Institute of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University also are set to participate. Dean Garfield, president and chief executive of the Information Technology Industry Council, called the event "an important step to building collaboration between government and industry."
Also Read: Facebook Launches Blockchain Division, Shakes up Management
"The tech sector is committed to ensuring that all Americans reap the benefits of this transformative technology, which has the potential to save lives, improve how we harvest food, transform education and more," Garfield said. Britain last month announced a 1 billion pound ($1.4 billion) joint investment in the AI industry, while the European Union announced it would boost AI investment by about 70 percent to 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) by 2020.
Also Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dwayne Johnson Charges Approx Rs 7 Crore to Promote His Own Films On His Social Media Accounts
- Only Kohli & Bhuvi Seem Certainties Across All Formats in Team India
- Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed
- Indian Roadmaster Elite Detailed Image Gallery – The Rs 48 Lakh Luxury Motorcycle
- Apple Watch 3 Long Term Review: Six Months of Wrist Tan, Fitness, Music and More