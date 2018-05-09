English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk
Spotted recently with Elon Musk at the Met Gala, many have raised the question, who is Grimes?
Elon Musk arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
The Monday night Met Gala saw several celebrity couples making their debut appearances. One that gained the spotlight the most among these, was the tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and his recent girlfriend Grimes walking the red carpet together at the fundraising event. As per several reports and judging from the ongoing Twitter interactions between the two as well as their Monday night red carpet appearance, there is little room for doubt that the two are seeing each other. Apparently, the couple has kept their close to a month-long relationship under the radar, that is until now. But now that we know who the Tesla and SpaceX chief is seeing after splitting with his long-time girlfriend Amber Heard for good back in February, one question certainly pops up. Who is Grimes?
Elon Musk and Grimes arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala). (Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
Reports that emerged online even before the Met Gala indicate that Elon Musk had met Grimes online about a month ago. The two bonded over their mutual interest in Artificial Intelligence. Grimes had tweeted about the complications of Artificial Intelligence which caught the attention of Musk and ever since the two have been quite engaged, at least on Twitter. So much so that a Twitter user even pushed Musk to "ask her out already", to which Musk replied with a 'wink' emoticon.
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia. Before pursuing her career in electronic music, Boucher did a double major in psychology and philosophy along with minors in Russian and electro-acoustics as per reports online. Afterwards, she went on to attend McGill University in Montreal following which she began her musical career with her debut album "Geidi Primes".
In 2012, Boucher released her widely acclaimed "Visions" album after signing to British indie label 4AD. Boucher signed with JayZ's Roc Nation, in 2013 and went on to deliver another hit with the name "Art Angels" in 2015. Boucher has recently been in a tiff with her label 4AD and has been quite vocal about it on her Instagram handle.
Elon Musk and Grimes arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala). (Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
The mutual interest of Grimes and Musk over AI came into the spotlight when Musk wished to make a joke on artificial intelligence with a pun around "Rococo Basilisk" and saw that Grimes had already beaten him to it by 3 years by mentioning the joke in her "Flesh Without Blood" video.
Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Also Watch
Elon Musk and Grimes arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala). (Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
Reports that emerged online even before the Met Gala indicate that Elon Musk had met Grimes online about a month ago. The two bonded over their mutual interest in Artificial Intelligence. Grimes had tweeted about the complications of Artificial Intelligence which caught the attention of Musk and ever since the two have been quite engaged, at least on Twitter. So much so that a Twitter user even pushed Musk to "ask her out already", to which Musk replied with a 'wink' emoticon.
😉— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2018
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia. Before pursuing her career in electronic music, Boucher did a double major in psychology and philosophy along with minors in Russian and electro-acoustics as per reports online. Afterwards, she went on to attend McGill University in Montreal following which she began her musical career with her debut album "Geidi Primes".
In 2012, Boucher released her widely acclaimed "Visions" album after signing to British indie label 4AD. Boucher signed with JayZ's Roc Nation, in 2013 and went on to deliver another hit with the name "Art Angels" in 2015. Boucher has recently been in a tiff with her label 4AD and has been quite vocal about it on her Instagram handle.
Elon Musk and Grimes arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala). (Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
The mutual interest of Grimes and Musk over AI came into the spotlight when Musk wished to make a joke on artificial intelligence with a pun around "Rococo Basilisk" and saw that Grimes had already beaten him to it by 3 years by mentioning the joke in her "Flesh Without Blood" video.
Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Dwayne Johnson Charges Approx Rs 7 Crore to Promote His Own Films On His Social Media Accounts
- Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk
- Indian Roadmaster Elite Detailed Image Gallery – The Rs 48 Lakh Luxury Motorcycle
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood