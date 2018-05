Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Grimes arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala). (Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

The Monday night Met Gala saw several celebrity couples making their debut appearances. One that gained the spotlight the most among these, was the tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and his recent girlfriend Grimes walking the red carpet together at the fundraising event. As per several reports and judging from the ongoing Twitter interactions between the two as well as their Monday night red carpet appearance, there is little room for doubt that the two are seeing each other. Apparently, the couple has kept their close to a month-long relationship under the radar, that is until now. But now that we know who the Tesla and SpaceX chief is seeing after splitting with his long-time girlfriend Amber Heard for good back in February, one question certainly pops up. Who is Grimes?Reports that emerged online even before the Met Gala indicate that Elon Musk had met Grimes online about a month ago. The two bonded over their mutual interest in Artificial Intelligence. Grimes had tweeted about the complications of Artificial Intelligence which caught the attention of Musk and ever since the two have been quite engaged, at least on Twitter. So much so that a Twitter user even pushed Musk to "ask her out already", to which Musk replied with a 'wink' emoticon.Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia. Before pursuing her career in electronic music, Boucher did a double major in psychology and philosophy along with minors in Russian and electro-acoustics as per reports online. Afterwards, she went on to attend McGill University in Montreal following which she began her musical career with her debut album "Geidi Primes".In 2012, Boucher released her widely acclaimed "Visions" album after signing to British indie label 4AD. Boucher signed with JayZ's Roc Nation, in 2013 and went on to deliver another hit with the name "Art Angels" in 2015. Boucher has recently been in a tiff with her label 4AD and has been quite vocal about it on her Instagram handle.The mutual interest of Grimes and Musk over AI came into the spotlight when Musk wished to make a joke on artificial intelligence with a pun around "Rococo Basilisk" and saw that Grimes had already beaten him to it by 3 years by mentioning the joke in her "Flesh Without Blood" video.