Who is Pranay Pathole, and How Did Elon Musk Became Twitter Friends With Him?

With Gen-Z going all-in on flex culture, only a select few can flaunt a flex as big as calling Elon Musk — world’s richest man, and the newly crowned CEO and owner of Twitter, a friend. Musk’s Twitter friend, Pranay Pathole, went viral earlier this year when he visited the Tesla Gigafactory in Texas. Now, he’s back in the headlines after Twitter suspended the 24-year-old’s account.

Twitter reportedly suspended Pathole’s Twitter account for violating Twitter rules. “Digging into this now," Musk tweeted, getting the hang of the matter.

While it is tough to contact the world’s richest person, Pranay Pathole did not expect Elon Musk to respond when he first tweeted to him in 2018. Back then, Pathole wanted clarity on Tesla’s automatic windscreen wipers and an issue plauging them in the rain, to which, Musk had replied, “fixed in next release."

Pathole hasn’t looked back since, claiming that he’s in regular contact with Musk and that the two communicate via Twitter Direct Messages. The 24-year-old has amassed more than 1,98,000 Twitter followers and is now pursuing MS in Business Analytics from The University of Texas at Dallas. Pathole left his job as an Assistant System Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services in August 2022.

Pathold met Musk in August 2022, when he went to visit Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas. “It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You’re an inspiration to the millions," he had said in a tweet, and posted a picture of Musk with him.

It is safe to say that apart from being a Twitter friend, Pathole is also a very fond admirer of the new ‘chief twit’ Elon Musk. Pathole’s often retweets Musk and has been supportive of the Billionaire’s recent endeavors.

After a recent Neuralink presentation, Pathole went on to praise Musk’s company on Twitter, and said, “The fact that the Neuralink chip will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs gives me hope in a better humanity @elonmusk."

He also validated Elon Musk’s latest antics with Twitter, “I stand with @elonmusk. He’s making Twitter a much better place. I love how he’s fighting for freedom of speech despite of receiving so much hate, criticism, and vilification."

Pathole’s Twitter account has seemingly been restored, but this incident begs the question, what more perks could one get for having the world’s richest person as your ‘Twitter Buddy?’

