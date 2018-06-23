English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Who's Winning The Social Media Cup?
Argentinean international Lionel Messi, French player Paul Pogba, and Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo are the three most active international soccer players on social media, according to research from Socialbakers.
(Image: FIFA)
The Socialbakers ranking is based on the total number of players' interactions across the three main social networks (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). Lionel Messi takes the top spot with 7.3 million interactions, ahead of Paul Pogba with 6.3 million and Cristiano Ronaldo with 3.3 million.
Top 10 high-scoring World Cup soccer players for social network interactions
1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2. Paul Pogba (France)
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
4. Marcus Rashford (England)
5. Harry Kane (England)
6. Antoine Griezmann (France)
7. Neymar (Brazil)
8. Raphaël Varane (France)
9. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
10. Ngolo Kanté (France)
The study was carried out June 14, 2018, by Socialbakers, using the official pages of all the soccer players participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
