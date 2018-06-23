Who's Winning The Social Media Cup?

The Socialbakers ranking is based on the total number of players' interactions across the three main social networks (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). Lionel Messi takes the top spot with 7.3 million interactions, ahead of Paul Pogba with 6.3 million and Cristiano Ronaldo with 3.3 million.Top 10 high-scoring World Cup soccer players for social network interactions1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)2. Paul Pogba (France)3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)4. Marcus Rashford (England)5. Harry Kane (England)6. Antoine Griezmann (France)7. Neymar (Brazil)8. Raphaël Varane (France)9. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)10. Ngolo Kanté (France)The study was carried out June 14, 2018, by Socialbakers, using the official pages of all the soccer players participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses