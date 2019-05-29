English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Are The #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Flooding Facebook, Twitter, Instagram And WhatsApp
JCB India is not complaining about the attention it is getting on social media.
Chethan and Mamatha from Puttur in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district went home in an earthmover. (Image: News18)
After the end of hectic activity surrounding the Lok Sabha elections, Game of Thrones and Avengers Endgame, social media users in India are now busy making memes, GIFs and hashtags of JCB excavators and no one seem to know exactly why. Digging for an answer yielded no easy result. If some pointed to the huge number of views garnered by JCB digging videos on YouTube, others traced the origin to a video of a groom in Chhattisgarh took a JCB, instead of a horse, to reach for the wedding.
"JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views ," said one Twitter user. But it is not just on YouTube that people love to watch the machine at work, in real world too JCB digging tends to amuse the local crowds across the country.
"Divided by Hindu-Muslim ki ladayi United by JCB ki Khudayi," wrote another Twitter user. On Twitter, #jcbkikhudayi remained a major trend on Tuesday, but memes related to JCB digging made way to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram as well.
Outlandish memes made out of pictures of cricketers, politicians and actors with the caption -- "Wo dekho bhai, #JCBKiKhudai chalu hai" -- are going viral on the social media. A meme shows cricketer Virat Kohli looking shocked thinking -- "RCB nahi, JCB" -- and poking fun at his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
JCB India is not complaining about the attention it is getting on social media. "We are truly humbled by all the love shown for our brand with #JCBKiKhudai. Thank you to our customers and fans across India for your enthusiasm and support! With JCB, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBKiKhudayi," JCB India tweeted.
