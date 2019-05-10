Take the pledge to vote

Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?

The app developers for the Jet Airways app running on your smartphones, have not given up hope.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
Is there still hope to revive the stricken airline Jet Airways? While today is the last day for bidding for the temporarily grounded private carrier, it turns out that the app developers for the Jet Airways app have not given up hope. And they are keeping the smartphone apps in tip-top shape for it to spring back to life, if Jet Airways takes off again.

The Jet Airways app was last updated for the Apple iOS devices such as the iPhone just three days ago, while the Android version of the Jet Airways app was updated last on May 1. The release notes for the iOS update read “Minor bug fixes and improvements”. The earlier update for Android also had the same description in the release notes, with no further details on what is new and what is fixed.

It must be important to note that the software company that would be in-charge of developing and maintaining the app still has a contract to fulfill even though Jet Airways aircrafts may be grounded. It could very well be a temporary situation though, since it is expected that there would be some movement soon in terms of finding a new owner for the airline.

All said and done, the app is in better shape right now, than the airline.
