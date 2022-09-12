Why Indians May Want To Buy iPhone 14 Pro From Canada, Singapore And Australia Instead of US This Year

Apple has brought the new iPhone 14 series to select markets that includes the US, Canada, India, Singapore, Australia, Japan and Mainland China among others. Usually, we have seen people going to the US or asking their relatives to get an iPhone because it costs less than what you pay in India. But this year things are going to be different as the iPhone 14 models in the US are going to sell with a physical SIM slot.

That’s right, both the SIM slots will be digitally enabled. So, if you have been planning to get the new iPhone 14 Pro from abroad, we suggest you consider markets like Canada, Singapore, and Australia this year.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Prices in US (After tax): Up to Rs 40,000 Cheaper

As you might be aware, the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB price in the US is $999 (Rs 79,920 approx). Now, add the tax range from 8.5 to 13 per cent based on which state you buy from, and then look at the final cost of buying the iPhone 14 Pro. This includes an additional tax of $87 (Rs 6,960 approx) for New York city, which brings the final checkout price to $1,088 (Rs 87,040), which is around 40,000 less than what Indians have to pay for the base iPhone 14 Pro variant in the country.

Note: The iPhones selling in the US market do not have a physical SIM slot, so you need to activate e-SIM connectivity if buying the iPhone 14 in this region. People from India should refrain from buying the iPhone 14 series from the US for this particular reason this year.

iPhone 14 Pro Prices in Canada (After tax): Up to Rs 30,000 Cheaper

When it comes to the iPhone 14 Pro, the price of the 128GB variant is CND $1,399 (Rs 85,738 approx). Now, add the tax based on which state you buy from, and then look at the final cost of buying the iPhone 14 Pro. This includes an additional tax of CND $182 (Rs 11,284 approx) for Ontario, which brings the final checkout price to CND $1,581 (Rs 98,040), which is around 30,000 less than what Indians have to pay for the base iPhone 14 Pro variant in the country.

Note: The iPhone 14 series in Canada comes with a regular physical SIM slot, and there’s support for the secondary eSIM for the second telecom network.

iPhone 14 Pro Prices in Australia: Up to Rs 33,000 Cheaper

The iPhone 14 Pro 128GB price in the region is A$ 1,749 (Rs 96,195 approx). Like we said, people in Australia already have the GST included in the final price. And in this case, you have the GST of approx A$ 159 (Rs 8,745 approx) included. This way, the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB costs Rs 33,000 cheaper than its price in India.

Note: iPhone 14 series in Australia is available with a physical SIM slot, which uses the standard nano-SIM card. The second slot is available for an eSIM.

iPhone 14 Pro Prices in Singapore: Up to Rs 37,000 Cheaper

Apple is selling the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB for S$1,649 (Rs 92,344 approx) in the country. Singapore has already included the GST of S$108 approx (Rs 6,048) to the final price of the iPhone 14 Pro model. This way, you are getting the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB model around 37,000 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro price in India.

Note: The iPhone 14 series in Singapore is also compatible with a physical SIM slot, which uses the standard nano-SIM card. The second slot is available for an eSIM.

iPhone 14 Pro Prices in UAE: Up To Rs 35,000 cheaper

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB price is AED 4,299 (Rs 94,578 approx). UAE has already included the VAT and statutory fees of around AED 242 (Rs 5,324) to the final price of the iPhone 14 Pro model. This way, you are getting the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB model around 35,000 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro price in India.

Note: Buying the iPhone 14 series from the UAE is also an option as the models support a physical SIM slot, which uses the standard nano-SIM card. The second slot is available for an eSIM.

