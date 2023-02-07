SAFER INTERNET DAY 2023: The Internet has become an indispensable part of our daily lives. Functioning without the Internet seems impossible, which is why safety while being online is of paramount importance. This year, Safer Internet Day will be commemorated on February 7. The day is marked to understand how we can safely surf the infinite amount of information and entertainment available to us.

What began as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders Project in 2004, is now commemorated in about 180 countries worldwide. Safer Internet Day is also important to help the younger generation understand better internet practices. Here is all you need to know about the day:

Safer Internet Day 2023: Theme

According to UK Safer Internet Center, the theme for Safer Internet Day 2023 is ‘Want to talk about it? Making space for conversations about life online.’ This year, the day will be commemorated on February 7.

Safer Internet Day: History

In 1990, Computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web, bringing the Internet that we know today into existence.

Safer Internet Day began as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004. Taken up by the Insafe network as one of its earliest actions in 2005, Safer Internet Day is now commemorated in approximately 180 countries and territories worldwide.

In 2009, the concept of Safer Internet Day Committees was introduced. The aim was to strengthen the bonds with countries outside the network. They also wanted to invest in a harmonised promotion campaign across the world. More than 150 global SID Committees are now working with the Safer Internet Day Coordination Team based at the European Union in Brussels.

Safer Internet Day: Significance

Millions of users put content out there on thousands of new websites generated each day. It is essential to understand and be aware of the ever-changing Internet. Staying up to date with these changes can help be better equipped with all the latest updates out on the internet.

This day is also commemorated to understand the importance of online safety. Being safe online means being protected from online harms and risks. This is everything that can jeopardise personal information, lead to unsafe communications, or affect mental health and overall well-being.

Safer Internet Day is marked to help the younger generation understand safe practices on the Internet. This is not only to protect themselves but to understand that they do not cause harm to others, whether it is intentional or unintentional.

