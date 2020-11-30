Why Is Sony Stopping Tata Sky Users From Pausing Or Recording Australia Vs India Live Cricket Matches?

India’s leading direct to home (DTH) service provider Tata Sky has confirmed that the broadcaster has asked them to restrict the recording of Live cricket matches during the India tour of Australia. The broadcaster Sony Pictures Network India has the broadcast rights for the one-day internationals, T20 internationals and test matches for India’s tour of Australia. This move will impact Tata Sky’s users who have purchased the Tata Sky+ HD set top box (STB) that lets you pause, record and rewind Live TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is broadcasting the Australia vs India cricket series Live on multiple channels, including Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten1 HD, Sony Ten3 and Sony Ten3 HD. It is not clear at this time whether such a restriction has been implemented by rival DTH operators including Airtel Digital TV, Dishtv and d2h.

News18 can confirm that while it is possible to pause and rewind the Live match feed, recording is disabled—though this may change. This means you cannot record any part of the Live cricket match broadcast. Users on social media are reporting that the pause functionality is also disabled on their Tata Sky+ HD STBs. “Dear Subscriber, as per broadcaster mandate, recording of India tour of Australia on all SD & HD versions of Sony Six, Ten1, Ten3 will be restricted till 19-Jan’21,” says Tata Sky in a message sent to subscribers. The Australia vs India series ends on January 19. It is interesting to note this demand by the broadcaster, because this seems to be a first of its kind move. Never before have Live TV viewers ever been subject to such restriction, particularly on the premium STBs they may have purchased for the convenience of pausing and recording Live TV. This could be an attempt to drive users to sign up for the Sony Liv premium subscriptions to catch up on Live match streaming of the India vs Australia cricket matches, highlights and more. Sony Liv Premium is priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 for a year.