Why is The OxygenOS 9.5.9 Not Available For Many OnePlus 7 Pro Users in India Even Now?

It perhaps goes without saying that OnePlus is one of the few Android smartphone makers who are extremely active when it comes to releasing regular updates for the phones they sell. And that is usually a great thing, because bugs are fixed soon enough, any eccentricities are ironed out soon after the user feedback indicates something is amiss and newer features are added regularly. In fact, OnePlus has been alternatively updating the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G at regular intervals, since these smartphones were launched earlier in the summer. And that makes the mystery of the missing OxygenOS 9.5.9 update all the more difficult to wrap our head around.

The OxygenOS 9.5.9 is the newest update for the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, and this rolled out on July 8. At the time it was a staged rollout, as is common with a lot of software updates which are initially made available only on a select number of devices before the wider rollout is activated within a couple of days. “This OTA will have a staged rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs,” OnePlus had said at the time. We have reached out to OnePlus India to understand why there is a delay in the rollout of the OxygenOS 9.5.9 and we will update you once we hear back.

The thing is, many OnePlus 7 Pro devices in India, as well as certain units globally, are yet to get this update. We have been religiously checking for updates manually on our OnePlus 7 Pro unit, but to no avail. Our phone, like those of many others, still says the OxygenOS 9.5.8 is the latest software there is, and that our phones are up to date. A lot of users on the OnePlus Community Forums are complaining about the missing update on their phones as well.

“Usually OnePlus is fast in sending updates maximum 2 days that's all I ever faced since my OnePlus 5t... but this I am waiting for 9 days , today I even tried VPN Mexico, USA, Canada , UK , Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore .. results in no use...,” says a user grayskull97. “When will one plus understand to treat their big Indian market property. when we will going to get update,” writes a visible agitated user M1562825540903. “Hello, I'm still running OxygenOS 9.5.8 as the latest available update. 9.5.9 is not available yet on my OnePlus 7 pro. Is it still rolling out to select devices?” asks another user Nicholas_Rix.

There are some suggestions that you can use a third-party app called Oxygen Updater (free on the Play Store) to download the latest update. And it seems to have worked for a lot of users. “I'm new to the OnePlus universe and I can't believe how simple it was to get the update thru that Oxygen Updater app. I have a disease when a new update drops to get it as fast as possible, lol. I finally gave up waiting after checking for updates constantly, and tried that app. So easy to use, and no need for root,” says a user MixXx_K.

In a way, OxygenOS 9.5.9 is a big update. It brings with it further improvements to the touch sensitivity of the display, faster auto-focus speed for the camera, improved photo quality in the Pro Mode for 48-megapixel JPEG images, optimized auto brightness setting, optimized auto switching of the display resolution, addition of assistive lighting for Face Unlock and the June security patch, among others.

