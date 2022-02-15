Why Jio Is Partnering With SES for Satellite-Based Broadband Internet in India: All Details

Jio Platforms Limited and SES on Monday announced a joint venture called Jio Space Technology Limited. This venture is going to bring affordable broadband services to India via satellites, something that has become a hot topic in the industry recently. So, what do we know about SES, its services and how it operates across the world. Here is a quick reckoner on the latest Jio partner SES.

WHAT IS SES AND WHY JIO-SES PARTNERSHIP IS IMPORTANT

SES was founded in 1985, then renamed to SES Global in 2001, and after 2006 it was called just SES. SES is recognised as one of the world leading companies with its satellite-based content connectivity solutions. It is the first company in the world that has successfully managed to not only operate but commercialise satellites in two orbits as well.

The company is based out of Luxemburg. SES has established over 70 satellites in two different orbits called geostationary orbit (GEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) that have helped in providing video and data services to millions of customers across the world.

The list of well-known satellites operated by SES includes European Astra TV satellites, the O3b data satellites and others like the AMC, Ciel, NSS, Quetzsat, YahSat and SES.

SES played a pivotal role in the transmission of 4K UHD through satellites, and also set the technical benchmark for broadcast quality. SES satellites till last year have managed to offer 8650 TV channels, out of which 3120 are HD channels.

SES was the first international satellite company to provide satellite-based TV networks to millions of consumers across Europe, Sky and Filmnet were SES’s first satellite TV customers back then.

Since then, SES has expanded its video and data business to other international markets like the United States, India, Brazil, Mexico, Kenya, South Africa, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Australia.

SES has built a strong core of video network over the years that carries over 8,500 channels, which reaches more than 1 billion people around the world. In 2018, SES showcased its technology prowess by broadcasting content in 8K resolution via its satellite system at the Luxembourg base. The 8K video demo was transmitted through the Astra 3B satellite.

Over the years, SES has partnered with companies like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Honeywell, Hughes Network Systems as well as SpaceX for its Falcon 9 rocket. Its main competitors in this sector are Intelsat, Eutelsat, HI SPA SAT and Echo Star.

