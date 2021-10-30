Why JioPhone Next, Developed By Reliance & Google, May Be The Best 4G Phone Under Rs 10,000

Reliance Jio on Friday announced the release date of JioPhone Next, the smartphone it has developed along with Google. The Mukesh Ambani-led company said the JioPhone Next will be available starting Diwali on November 4, and buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone at Rs 1,999 down payment and Easy EMI schemes of 18 or 24 months. The smartphone will also be available for purchase at Rs 6,499 one-time payment. The smartphone comes with a very attractive price, and offers some attractive features that are usually seen on more expensive smartphones.

The JioPhone Next, which has been developed in partnership with Google, is a highly anticipated smartphone in India as it is said to bridge the digital divide in the country further, and is made “for Indians, by Indians". The smartphone will come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone was announced back in June this year during Reliance’s AGM and comes with several new features like Pragati OS that is powered by Android. The smartphone will also come with a Qualcomm processor and will have features like voice assistant, smart camera, and more. Let us take a look at some of the features that the JioPhone Next will come with:

Voice Assistant: One of the unique features is the voice assistant that helps users operate the device. It can help users open apps, manage settings and get content from the internet, among other things.

Read Aloud: If you’ve already had too much screen time, the ‘Listen’ function is your best bet. It allows users to for any content on screen to be read aloud in a language of their choosing.

Translate: The ‘Translate’ functionality helps users to have any screen translated to a language of user choice. This means that users can easily read anything written in a foreign language, in a language that they can read.

Smart Camera: The the camera on this phone has several photography modes that help users capture images in different settings effortlessly. The ‘portrait’ mode allows users to capture photos with blurred backgrounds, just like a professional camera. The night mode helps users take photos even under low light. The camera also comes preloaded with custom Indian augmented reality filters to enhance the pictures by associating them with emotions and festivities.

Preloaded Jio and Google Apps: While the device supports all android apps, it comes preloaded with a host of Jio and Google apps. Other apps that users need can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Automatic software updates: With this phone users won’t have to worry about keeping up with software updates as the phone is going to do this with automatic software updates. It also comes with security updates ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Easy sharing: The presence of Android allows users to quickly share apps, files, photos, videos, music and more with family and friends, even without the internet, using the ‘Nearby Share’ feature.

Long Battery Life: The newly designed Pragati OS manages to give readers optimum performance even while maintaining long battery life.

In terms of specifications, the JioPhone Next will be launched with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone will come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. There is a 3,500mAh battery on the JioPhone Next that is charged via a micro-USB port.

In terms of connectivity, the Jio-Google smartphone comes with Dual-SIM support with 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors present on the smartphone are accelerometer, light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

