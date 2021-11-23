Why The End of This Microsoft-Qualcomm Deal Is Good News For New Apple MacBook Users

We can not run Windows on Macs that come with new Apple‘s M-series chipsets. But Apple did allow Windows support on earlier Macs with Intel processors. The reason as to why new Macs are not able to support Windows is partly due to a special deal between Microsoft and Qualcomm which was put in place to make sure that Qualcomm’s ARM chips are the only ones with native Windows support. Now, that deal is coming to an end and that means support for native Windows may come to M1-powered Mac computers.

According to an XDA Developers report that cites sources familiar with the matter, the agreement between Microsoft and Qualcomm is about to expire, which means Microsoft will finally be able to license Windows to other ARM chip makers. It is not known when exactly the agreement will expire, but the report says the contract will “end very soon." Microsoft had cracked the deal with Qualcomm as the American chipmaker helped Microsoft in the development of Windows ARM. Now other companies like MediaTek are also planning to build their own ARM chips that can run Windows.

The report says that Windows on ARM was first announced by Microsoft and Qualcomm back in 2016. The devices from this partnership were announced a year later and started shipping shortly after that. Since then, Microsoft has added x64 emulation with Windows 11, along with ARM64EC, which makes it easier to run apps natively with emulated plug-ins.

This is good news for Mac users, since after Microsoft’s deal with Qualcomm is over, Apple may also license Windows 11 for its M1 chip family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.