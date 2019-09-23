Why the OnePlus Community Is the Lifeblood for OnePlus

They say blood is thicker than water. Put in a different context, you can apply the same principle to say that community is thicker than customers. Why? Because your community believes in you and belongs to you whereas customers need to be chased and shown why you’re better than the competition. It’s something that OnePlus has understood intrinsically ever since the smartphone (and soon smart TV) maker debuted in India and earned critical and commercial success in equal measure. Here’s what makes the OnePlus community tick and why it’s such a special for everyone who’s a part of it.

For Feedback

Most good products become redundant after a period of time. We don’t even have to look outside the smartphone industry to see how Nokia and Blackberry – to name just a couple –fell out of favour with its loyal audience simply because they didn’t understand what the consumer wanted. OnePlus’ community does exactly that – it provides a bridge between its loyal users and the design and management team so that newer models are full of specs that the audience actually wants.

The company also releases regular updates if a certain firmware needs upgradation or if users demand a particular feature through its highly-acclaimed Oxygen OS. This assures buyers that any niggling issues and bugs that the phone comes up with are resolved quickly by OnePlus.

For Engagement

The fanbase of OnePlus is largely due to its active community. One of the main reasons for that is the proactive nature with which the company prioritises its members by giving them important news updates as well as interacting on issues that are raised through these forums. Think of its as a Quora meets Reddit meets Twitter – but in signature OnePlus style of keeping things simple and focused.

For Interactivity

Want to ask a question about a feature you’re unsure about? Want to raise a bug report? Want to help a fellow OnePlus user in any way? It’s not like the community needs an incentive to do any of these things but OnePlus recognizes their worth and has features such as a Raffle and regular giveaways that ensure the community gets back something for all its efforts. Nobody says no to good things, especially if they are exclusive OnePlus merchandise.

For Launch Events

The biggest feature of OnePlus community is visible during the launch of its new smartphone. A complete extravaganza from start to finish, the launch event is a spectacle no community member wants to miss out on. Whether it’s being the first to hold a device whose development you’ve contributed in, scoring exclusive deals and winning event-exclusive goodies, the community is made to feel special on OnePlus’ special day – just to reinforce how the two are linked symbiotically. Which is why launch events have serpentine queues and are almost always sold out in just a few hours of tickets going live.

For Never Settling

Not one to rest on its laurels, OnePlus is always looking at ways to live up to its tagline of Never Settle. The recently announced OnePlus Music Festival is part of that endeavor. With iconic global artistes such as Katy Perry and Dua Lipa headlining the festival, OnePlus has shown its willingness to move beyond conventional smartphone pitches and offer something completely refreshing to its community. To be held in Mumbai on November 16, the OnePlus music festival already began with a series of shows called #RoadToOPMF with free entry to first 50 members to join at the concert locations. If that’s not showering your love on your community, we don’t know what is.

You, too, can be a part of the OnePlus community and see what makes it so special. Check it out here.

