Why Would You Want OnePlus TV When Samsung The Frame QLED Can be Yours For Rs 54,499?

Samsung’s latest update to The Frame QLED TV line-up is now Live and with significant discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale which runs through till October 4. Samsung has confirmed the availability of the 55-inch 2019 edition of The Frame QLED TV after first unveiling it a few weeks ago. This 55-inch beauty is priced at Rs 84,990 at this time for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, with further discounts as well on certain payment methods. Incidentally, this pricing was announced just after OnePlus announced the prices of its QLED TVs—the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro will set you back by Rs 99,900. But this is not all, because there are more discounts that can be availed, if you have the right tools.

Samsung says that consumers who will complete pre-paid transaction through credit cards, debit cards and net banking for the purchase of The Frame QLED TV will get an additional instant cash back of INR 5,000. This means, the effective price of the 55-inch QLED TV goes down to Rs 79,990. Now that is indeed a great price. But that is before you dust off your Axis Bank credit card. There is a Rs 2,000 discount if you pay with an Axis Bank credit or debit card, as part of the 10 percent discount offer. Additionally, there is a further Rs 2,000 discount offer that can be availed for the time being. The same offer goes for ICICI Bank credit cards as well.

If you have an older TV to exchange, you can get up to Rs 21,500 for that—though the actual amount will depend on the screen size, model, brand and how old the TV is.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV remains a part of the lifestyle TV line-up for the company. Yet, there are no compromises on the performance aspect too. The QLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ high dynamic range (HDR). In fact, this is one of the Netflix Recommended TVs, a badge of honor that doesn’t come easily. The display resolution upscaling and image processing is done by the quad core Quantum Processor 4K chip. Since this also runs the same Tizen based smart TV platform as other Samsung smart TVs, expect this to run the standard portfolio of streaming apps as well, including Netflix, Amazon Video and Hotstar.

However, it is the design which is the real highlight. In fact, it is designed like a picture frame that you may hang on the wall. Samsung says that The Frame QLED TV has motion and brightness sensors. The motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork, and then turns off to save power when you move away. It also detects the ambient light which then matches the brightness and colour temperature of the display.

And that is perhaps why there is an Art Store app that this TV comes with. “Through the Art Store, you can transform your TV into a picture frame that shows 1,200+ artworks from around the world. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by selecting an individual piece of art for INR 1,199 or subscribe to the full Art Store collection for INR 299 per month,” says Samsung about the subscription service.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus TV line-up in India, at prices which were definitely higher than initially expected. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro will set you back by Rs 99,900. Some of the features that the OnePlus TV line-up packs in include Super Resolution, Contrast enhancement and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. OnePlus is quite confident about the prowess of the display panel. “In a gamma color comparison test, we went out in the market, selected few of our closest competitors in the high end QLED TV space and found out that our color range is 13.1% higher than that of our closest competitor. And almost 30% higher than the next player in line,” says OnePlus. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro also has an integrated soundbar-esque speaker system which has 8 speakers—two facing backwards and six facing towards the front, for wider sound and bass as well. The total sound output is rated at 50-watts. In fact, this soundbar slides down from behind the panel when you switch on the TV.

