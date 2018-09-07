English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why You Might See More Flight Ads on Facebook
For consumers who don't mind receiving targeted ads to help them find a good deal, the launch of Flight Ads could be a positive development.
Why You Might See More Flight Ads on Facebook (Reuters)
Loading...
Seeing a big uptick in Facebook ads for flights recently? That's because Facebook has launched a new feature that allows airlines to send targeted ads to people who have searched for flights anywhere on the web. For consumers who don't mind receiving targeted ads to help them find a good deal, the launch of Flight Ads could be a positive development.
But consumers who are concerned with privacy may want to reset their ad settings. Previously, advertisers were only allowed to send targeted ads to consumers who had visited their own website or app while searching for a particular flight. Now, advertisers get expanded reach with the updated Flight Ads feature.
For example, airlines will now able to send tailored ads to consumers who visited airline sites and flight pricing apps, other than their own. Same applies to consumers who visit a travel-related Facebook Page. Not interested in receiving more flight ads on Facebook? Opt out by managing your ad settings on Ad Preferences.
But consumers who are concerned with privacy may want to reset their ad settings. Previously, advertisers were only allowed to send targeted ads to consumers who had visited their own website or app while searching for a particular flight. Now, advertisers get expanded reach with the updated Flight Ads feature.
For example, airlines will now able to send tailored ads to consumers who visited airline sites and flight pricing apps, other than their own. Same applies to consumers who visit a travel-related Facebook Page. Not interested in receiving more flight ads on Facebook? Opt out by managing your ad settings on Ad Preferences.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- Pankaj Kapoor on Becoming a Grandfather Again: Now, Shahid and Mira’s Family is Complete
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble at Awards Ceremony
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...