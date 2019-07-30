Wi-Fi 6 Access Points Ready for Deployment, States Cisco

Networking giant Cisco on Tuesday said it is ready with sixth-generation Wi-Fi for faster connectivity compatible for the fifth-generation cellular network. Besides higher data rates, Wi-Fi 6, which is expected to be rolled out later this year, also promises increased capacity, better control over how users access the network, improved performance in environments with many connected devices, and lesser battery consumption by devices.

"We are ready with access points for Wi-Fi 6," Anand Patil, Director, Systems Engineering, Cisco India and Saarc, told reporters here, adding that Wi-Fi 6 is complementary to 5G network. "We are betting big on 5G," added Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director, Service Providers sales, Cisco India and Saarc. Cisco, he said, currently has 100 engagements around 5G going on globally, while 40 trials are in different stages of roll out.

"5G will have a critical role to play in making India a $5 trillion economy in the next five years," Bhaskar said. However, to tap the 5G opportunity, India needs to beef up the fiberisation process, he added. Besides 5G and Wi-Fi 6, Cisco is also focusing on intent-based networking, multicloud and security to drive business growth. When it comes to security, Cisco said it believes in an integrated approach in which every product has security integrated in it.