Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Wi-Fi 6 Access Points Ready for Deployment, States Cisco

Alongside increased data bandwidth, Wi-Fi 6 implicates computational improvements for Cloud servers, cybersecurity and other critical sectors.

IANS

Updated:July 30, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wi-Fi 6 Access Points Ready for Deployment, States Cisco
Representative image.
Loading...

Networking giant Cisco on Tuesday said it is ready with sixth-generation Wi-Fi for faster connectivity compatible for the fifth-generation cellular network. Besides higher data rates, Wi-Fi 6, which is expected to be rolled out later this year, also promises increased capacity, better control over how users access the network, improved performance in environments with many connected devices, and lesser battery consumption by devices.

"We are ready with access points for Wi-Fi 6," Anand Patil, Director, Systems Engineering, Cisco India and Saarc, told reporters here, adding that Wi-Fi 6 is complementary to 5G network. "We are betting big on 5G," added Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director, Service Providers sales, Cisco India and Saarc. Cisco, he said, currently has 100 engagements around 5G going on globally, while 40 trials are in different stages of roll out.

"5G will have a critical role to play in making India a $5 trillion economy in the next five years," Bhaskar said. However, to tap the 5G opportunity, India needs to beef up the fiberisation process, he added. Besides 5G and Wi-Fi 6, Cisco is also focusing on intent-based networking, multicloud and security to drive business growth. When it comes to security, Cisco said it believes in an integrated approach in which every product has security integrated in it.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram