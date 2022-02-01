Wi-Fi 7 Explained: What Is The New Wi-Fi Tech And How Is Wi-Fi 7 Different From Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi connectivity is a big part of our lives and the ecosystem continues to evolve and advance with the changing needs of the consumer. The next-in-line Wi-Fi 7 generation standard is already among us, and pretty soon users can avail its benefits through products such as routers that we deploy at our houses. So, what is Wi-Fi 7, how is it different from the existing Wi-Fi standards and when will you get it? These are some of the questions that we are aiming to explain here.

WHAT IS WI-FI 7: TOP SPEEDS AND MORE

Wi-Fi 7 is the next major wireless standard to be adopted by the industry. It is based on the IEEE 802.11be standard, offering speeds up to 30 Gbps for enhanced use cases that will become mainstream in the near future. Compare this with the 9.6 Gbps bandwidth available through Wi-Fi 6 standard right now, the three-fold increase will propel use of advanced technology like 8K video content, Augmented Reality, cloud computing and provide the best online gaming experience.

HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM THE CURRENT WI-FI 6E STANDARD

Wi-Fi 7 is the next-generation connectivity standard, while Wi-Fi 6E is the enhanced version of Wi-Fi 6 with the ability to deliver consistent performance where there are other Wi-Fi networks and multiple devices connected to the internet. Wi-Fi 7 is 40 percent faster, yet gives you better energy output. With Wi-Fi 6E you can support up to 8 data streams at the same time. While Wi-Fi 7 doubles up the count to give you support for up to 16 data streams.

WI-FI 6 VS WI-FI 6E VS WI-FI 7: WHAT ARE THE BASIC DIFFERENCES

Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E are closely related to each other with regards to the technology, feature set and benefits offered. You get bandwidth speeds up to 9.6 Gbps that operate within the existing frequency bands of 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz. Compared to these two, Wi-Fi 7 relies on Multi-Link Operation (MLO) features to combine different frequencies and give you stable network performance. The industry is making sure the next Wi-Fi standard is a significant upgrade on the previous standards, which is required to handle the heavy applications running on devices these days.

WHEN WILL WI-FI 7 COME

With all this talk and excitement about Wi-Fi 7 you might be intrigued about its availability. Turns out, Wi-Fi 7 is yet to clear the industry process, and that is unlikely to happen before 2024. Only after that router makers will start adopting and integrating the new Wi-Fi standard to their products for the end consumer.

HOW CAN YOU GET WI-FI 7

The good thing about Wi-Fi 7 is that it will support older frequency ranges up to 6GHz. So, if you have a router that supports Wi-Fi 6E then you won’t have to upgrade. Your Wi-Fi 6E enabled router is likely to offer support for Wi-Fi 7 thanks to firmware upgrades from the device manufacturer.

