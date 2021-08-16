Wi-Fi Connecting to Unknown Networks Automatically? Here’s What You Need To Do

If you aren’t already, you’ll need to be a bit more careful with your desktop or laptop or even your smartphone. All these devices are holding within themselves, a lot of your precious and personal data. Banking details, documents, files, passwords and so on. They can be at risk if you let down the guard. And that also ties in with the Wi-Fi networks you connect to, particularly unknown public Wi-Fi networks. An open or public Wi-Fi network is risky to connect to as it opens up your machine to possible malware injections by someone who has compromised the network and is targeting connected devices. The hacker, if you are not careful, can gain access to files and data on your system. To secure your computer from such risks, you need to prevent Windows 10 to automatically connect to a Wi-Fi network that isn’t approved by you, or you want to double-check before connecting even to a known network.

Untick ‘Connect Automatically’: The fastest way to prevent Windows 10 from connecting to an open Wi-Fi network automatically, click on the Wi-Fi icon on the taskbar. Next, locate the network name and untick ‘Connect Automatically’ written under it.

Go to Start > Control Panel > Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Centre.

Once reached, click on ‘Change Adapter Settings’ from the menu on the left-hand side.

Open the connections you are currently paired to.

Click on the ‘Wireless Properties’ button. Untick ‘Connect automatically when this network is in range’ in the Connection tab.

Settings

Go to Start > Settings > Network and Internet.

On the left-hand side menu, select Wi-Fi.

Select the Wi-Fi connection you are using currently.

Click on the toggle below ‘Connect automatically when in range’ to turn it off.

Command Prompt

Go to Start Menu and type ‘Command Prompt’ in the search bar.

Type ‘netsh wlan show profile’ and press Enter. This will display information about the network profiles saved in your system.

To prevent Windows 10 from automatically connecting to any of these networks, type ‘netsh wlan set profileparameter name = profile name connection mode = mode.’ Press Enter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here