Wikipedia Crosses Major Milestone, Now Has Over 6 Million Articles in English

The world's largest online multilingual encyclopedia, Wikipedia, has now crossed the milestone of having more than six million articles in the English language. The feat, which comes roughly 19 years after the website was founded, is a testament of "what humans can do together," said Ryan Merkley, chief of staff at Wikimedia, the nonprofit organisation that operates the omnipresent online encyclopedia.

The six millionth article is about Maria Elise Turner Lauder, a 19th-century Canadian school teacher, travel writer and fiction writer. Wikipedia is available in several languages, but its English version has the most number of articles.

Following the English edition, which hit the five million-mark in late 2015, are the German version with about 2.3 million articles, and the French version, which has about 2.1 million articles, the report added.

