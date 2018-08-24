Will a More Affordable iPhone And MacBook Become a Reality This Year?

Apple is reportedly planning to launch three new smartphones – iPhone 9, iPhone 9 Plus and iPhone X Plus – on September 12. Fresh reports from Apple’s Taiwanese supply chain provide more insights into the company’s changing product lineup and its resulting impact on suppliers. It’s believed that Apple will launch low-priced models of both the iPhone and MacBook this year. One of the new 2018 iPhone models could have a rear-facing camera with a triple-lens array, according to the Chinese language Economic Daily News (as reported by MacRumors). The article suggests that such a camera would enhance the iPhone's rear zoom capacity and improve picture quality in dim light environments. Note that Huawei's new P20 Pro comes equipped with a triple-lens rear-facing camera.Despite the fact that Apple’s iPhone lineup will be completely different in 2018 than it has been in previous years, the events that have taken place in the lead up to their unveiling is exactly the same. Pre-orders for Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup will start on Friday, September 14, according to information news website Macerkopf sourced from German cellular carriers. The date certainly makes sense given that Apple traditionally announces new iPhones during the first or second week of September, with pre-orders opening up on that Friday. As a point of reference, Apple last year introduced last year’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X on September 12, followed by a pre-order date of September 15.Along with iPhone, news website DigiTimes reports that Apple will release a new MacBook Air with a Retina display in the second half of 2018, and in another report, claimed it would be a 13-inch display size model. Another analyst at TrendForce believes Apple will release a new MacBook Air this autumn, too.