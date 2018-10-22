English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Apple Announce New iPads And Mac Computing Devices at October 30 Special Event?
Apple's October events have previously seen the launch of new Macs and iPads.
Will Apple Announce New iPads And Mac Computing Devices at October 30 Special Event? (Image: AFP Relax News)
Apple issued media invites for an October 30 event in Brooklyn, New York where the company is expected to unveil updates to the Mac and iPad lineups. The media invitation reads, "There's more in the making," and is accompanied by several different redesigns of the Apple logo, but no further details were available. Apple's October events have previously seen the launch of new Macs and iPads.
In September 2018, Apple unveiled the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and Apple Watch Series 4. This month it's likely to announce a new MacBook and two redesigned iPad Pros, potentially in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, with faster processors, thinner bezels and Face ID unlock. The Mac mini and the iMac may also receive a refresh.
As for software, it's speculated that Apple will share release details for iOS 12.1 (which features Group FaceTime and dual-SIM support) and the upcoming watchOS update. The event, to take place on October 30 at 10am EDT, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House, will be livestreamed on Apple's website.
