Will Apple Finally Bring In-Display Fingerprint Sensor on iPhone This Year? Here's What We Know

Apple will launch the iPhone 13 (unconfirmed) series this year. It is being said that Apple may introduce an in-display fingerprint sensor on this year's iPhone models. According to a recent report in Wall Street Journal, the in-display fingerprint sensor will come alongside FaceID as a secondary biometric option on the iPhone 13 series. Trusted sources like known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have previously predicted that the iPhone 13 series may come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Wall Street Journal report cited internal talks where a former employee said that the company was working with optical sensors for in-display fingerprint reading, which can be more reliable than an ultrasonic sensor. Optical in-display fingerprint sensors use light and in Android smartphones that have adopted this technology, the screen lights up where you're meant to place a finger to provide light, then a camera creates an image of your finger. This is different from an ultrasonic sensor that uses small sound waves to create a 3D map of your fingerprint and is considered the safer and better fingerprint sensor.

A report in MacRumours says that it may also be possible that Apple will bring a combined version of an optical fingerprint sensor and its Touch ID capacitive fingerprint sensor. The sensor would combine the fast scanning benefits of the optical sensor and will take advantage of the security of a capacitive sensor.

According to the Wall Street Journal's source, whatever solution that Apple provides will have to meet the security standards of the Touch ID Home Button, if not better.

While the Wall Street Journal report hints at an optical fingerprint sensor, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier predicted that Apple will use an ultrasonic sensor and said that a company named GIS will provide 'large-area sensing ultrasonic' technology to Apple, with Qualcomm providing the ultrasonic module and lamination. Further, a Bloomberg report earlier this month had also hinted that Apple may bring an in-display Touch ID functionality on this year's iPhone models.

The MacRumours report says that Apple has patented an 'acoustic' touch ID functionality that will work in-display.