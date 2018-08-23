Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?

Apple is reportedly planning to launch three new smartphones – iPhone 9, iPhone 9 Plus and iPhone X Plus – on September 12. Leaks and reports have already given us a good enough idea about what to expect from the company when it launches the next generation of iPhones and wearables. Pre-orders for Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup will start on Friday, September 14, according to information news website Macerkopf sourced from German cellular carriers. The date certainly makes sense given that Apple traditionally announces new iPhones during the first or second week of September, with pre-orders opening up on that Friday. As a point of reference, Apple last year introduced last year’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X on September 12, followed by a pre-order date of September 15."If the rumours are legit, the iPhone 9 will be Apple's 'entry-level' offering and will pack an iPhone X like 6.1-inch LCD screen with room up top for Face ID," the Inquirer reported on Tuesday. The three iPhones include a successor of the iPhone X that will be a 5.8-inch device with an OLED display, a larger 6.5-inch iPhone X successor with a “Plus” moniker that will also have an OLED display, and a third affordable 6.1-inch iPhone that will sport an LCD display. Adding to these, new reports claim that Apple might make a permanent move to FaceID for biometric security on all the three iPhones anticipated to launch.Apple enthusiasts could get an all-screen iPhone for a fraction of the cost, with a new notch-equipped 2018 iPhone starting as low as $600, according to a famous analyst associated with Taiwanese business group KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, in a recent research note that pricing for Apple's upcoming iPhones could start at $600.Research firm Trendforce's suggested that Apple will be bringing the Pencil support to the new OLED iPhones as well will make them true productivity devices. While the report is extremely light on specifics, iPhone support would presumably arrive as a feature of an Apple Pencil 2, an upgrade that has been speculated for many months. What's more, several reports hint at one of the variants offering a dual-SIM connectivity.