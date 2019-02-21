English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Ensure Positive App Experience For Users in India: TikTok
The Chinese social media apps came under the spotlight after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) economic wing Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) called for a ban on China-based apps.
Will Ensure Positive App Experience For Users in India: TikTok
Loading...
Popular video-sharing platform TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, on Wednesday said the company was committed to maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment for its users in India. Reacting to an IANS report on how Hindu chauvinistic videos thrive on TikTok, ByteDance said that the video-sharing app as well as its social media platform Helo were committed to respecting local laws and regulations.
"We have robust measures to protect users against misuse, including easy reporting mechanisms that enable users and law enforcement to report content that violates our terms of use and community guidelines," ByteDance told IANS. The Chinese social media apps came under the spotlight after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) economic wing Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) called for a ban on China-based apps.
The plea to ban Chinese apps came after 40 CRPF troopers were killed in a deadly suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. But a quick search on the TikTok app showed that Hindu chauvinistic content is very popular among its users. While a search for #Ayodhya showed 14.1 million views, the RSS tag had nearly 64.5 million views.
Released in China in 2016, TikTok has over 24.5 million daily active users in India, according to data from web analytics service SimilarWeb. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said that "dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama has shaken the conscience of the nation and at this time steps should be taken to prevent the economic gain of any nation that directly or tacitly supports such terrorists".
The SJM added that Chinese social media apps including TikTok and Helo are being used to spread child pornography content and possibly anti-national activities. According to ByteDance, there is no basis for the factually incorrect claims made by certain groups recently. "We treat the safety and security of our user data very seriously," the company said in a statement.
"We have robust measures to protect users against misuse, including easy reporting mechanisms that enable users and law enforcement to report content that violates our terms of use and community guidelines," ByteDance told IANS. The Chinese social media apps came under the spotlight after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) economic wing Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) called for a ban on China-based apps.
The plea to ban Chinese apps came after 40 CRPF troopers were killed in a deadly suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. But a quick search on the TikTok app showed that Hindu chauvinistic content is very popular among its users. While a search for #Ayodhya showed 14.1 million views, the RSS tag had nearly 64.5 million views.
Released in China in 2016, TikTok has over 24.5 million daily active users in India, according to data from web analytics service SimilarWeb. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said that "dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama has shaken the conscience of the nation and at this time steps should be taken to prevent the economic gain of any nation that directly or tacitly supports such terrorists".
The SJM added that Chinese social media apps including TikTok and Helo are being used to spread child pornography content and possibly anti-national activities. According to ByteDance, there is no basis for the factually incorrect claims made by certain groups recently. "We treat the safety and security of our user data very seriously," the company said in a statement.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Man Kills Woman in Chennai After Spat Over Chicken Biryani
- Don’t Date Your First Hero: Kareena Kapoor’s Advice to Sara Ali Khan
- Pulwama Terror Attack: Javed Akhtar Replies to Imran Khan's 'There's No Evidence' Speech
- PM Narendra Modi Pushes Green Mobility in India: Electric Train, Buses and EV Policy for Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results