English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Facebook, Google And Twitter be Summoned by an Indian Parliamentary Panel?
Govindacharya is a former member of the RSS, which is the ideological parent of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.
Photo of Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google
Loading...
Indian activists have petitioned a parliamentary panel to summon the heads of U.S. tech firms including Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google and question them on issues ranging from tax compliance to data privacy. The petition, sent by a group that previously dragged WhatsApp to court and a right-wing political activist, comes a day after the panel summoned Twitter chief Jack Dorsey to discuss ways to safeguard citizens’ rights on social media and online platforms.
Social media companies are coming under increased scrutiny in India ahead of elections due before May in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking another term. Some firms are overhauling policies to curb misinformation ahead of the vote.
In a letter to Anurag Thakur, the chair of the parliamentary panel on information technology (IT), the New Delhi-based Centre For Accountability And Systemic Change (CASC) and right-wing activist K.N. Govindacharya say the global heads of Facebook, its messenger WhatsApp, its photo-sharing platform Instagram, along with the chiefs of Twitter and Google, should all be summoned to answer queries on tax and other issues.
“We’re calling everyone. But we have to start with someone,” said Thakur, when asked about whether the panel he leads would also summon the heads of other online giants. “In the past we called everyone on net neutrality... On this subject also of safeguarding citizens’ rights and privacy we’ll call everyone concerned. Of course, we have to call those people who are authorised to take decisions and who head organisations.”
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Twitter declined to comment.
CASC describes itself as a think-tank that takes up public interest issues. Govindacharya is a former member of the RSS, which is the ideological parent of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. They have asked the IT panel to seek from social media firms a status report on the “transfer of sensitive personal data of millions of Indians”, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.
CASC has previously taken WhatsApp to court, accusing the messaging platform of not complying with India’s IT laws and not having a local grievance officer. The Indian IT Act mandates that intermediaries or carriers of content such as WhatsApp, appoint a Grievance Officer to handle any queries, concerns or issues that users of the platform may have that do not come under the purview of other authorities. WhatsApp has previously said it has both an Indian corporate entity and a grievance officer for Indian users.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Social media companies are coming under increased scrutiny in India ahead of elections due before May in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking another term. Some firms are overhauling policies to curb misinformation ahead of the vote.
In a letter to Anurag Thakur, the chair of the parliamentary panel on information technology (IT), the New Delhi-based Centre For Accountability And Systemic Change (CASC) and right-wing activist K.N. Govindacharya say the global heads of Facebook, its messenger WhatsApp, its photo-sharing platform Instagram, along with the chiefs of Twitter and Google, should all be summoned to answer queries on tax and other issues.
“We’re calling everyone. But we have to start with someone,” said Thakur, when asked about whether the panel he leads would also summon the heads of other online giants. “In the past we called everyone on net neutrality... On this subject also of safeguarding citizens’ rights and privacy we’ll call everyone concerned. Of course, we have to call those people who are authorised to take decisions and who head organisations.”
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Twitter declined to comment.
CASC describes itself as a think-tank that takes up public interest issues. Govindacharya is a former member of the RSS, which is the ideological parent of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. They have asked the IT panel to seek from social media firms a status report on the “transfer of sensitive personal data of millions of Indians”, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.
CASC has previously taken WhatsApp to court, accusing the messaging platform of not complying with India’s IT laws and not having a local grievance officer. The Indian IT Act mandates that intermediaries or carriers of content such as WhatsApp, appoint a Grievance Officer to handle any queries, concerns or issues that users of the platform may have that do not come under the purview of other authorities. WhatsApp has previously said it has both an Indian corporate entity and a grievance officer for Indian users.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results