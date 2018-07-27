English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Will Fortnite For Android be Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Note 9?
This would be a huge exclusive for the Galaxy Note 9.
Fortnite. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Samsung is poised to launch the successor to its Galaxy Note series soon and many reports online have already told us much about the upcoming Samsung phablet. Now some new reports reveal that the company might be going for a completely new form of marketing for the device by collaborating with the renowned gaming firm, Epic Games. Samsung will reportedly be bringing the Galaxy Note 9 with an exclusive partnership with the popular multiplayer online game 'Fortnite'.
9to5Google and XDA Developers have reported that Fortnite’s Android port will launch alongside the Note 9 — and this might come as a pre-bundled application. Samsung can possibly have a 30-day exclusive on the battle royale game. Further, those who pre-order the Note 9 might be rewarded Fortnite bonus accessories including complimentary V-Bucks, player skins, and more. Samsung has been even reported to add the note series' S-pen functionality to the Fortnite in some way.
As of now, nothing has been confirmed by either Samsung or Epic Games, however, both the sources reporting the same possibility make it a highly probable stunt for the Galaxy Note 9.
