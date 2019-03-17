English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Google Finally Adopt Dual Cameras For The Pixel 4 Phones This Year?
Till now, the Pixel phones have used a single camera relying heavily on AI.
Image render: SlashLeaks
Loading...
Unlike previous Pixel phones, the next Pixel XL model might come with two cameras and a sleek design overhaul. According to a leaked picture published on SlashLeaks, a drawing showed the Pixel 4 XL with dual rear and front facing cameras and an oval hole-punch display similar to the one on Samsung Galaxy S10.
"The drawing doesn't show a fingerprint reader on the back. This omission could indicate that the next Pixel phone will have an in-screen fingerprint reader like that on the Galaxy S10," the CNET reported late on Friday. Google has not yet commented about the image.
An interesting feature on the phone's back could be the lack of a fingerprint sensor. According to the leaked image, this could either mean an under-display fingerprint sensor or one that's built into the Pixel 4's power button.
"The drawing doesn't show a fingerprint reader on the back. This omission could indicate that the next Pixel phone will have an in-screen fingerprint reader like that on the Galaxy S10," the CNET reported late on Friday. Google has not yet commented about the image.
An interesting feature on the phone's back could be the lack of a fingerprint sensor. According to the leaked image, this could either mean an under-display fingerprint sensor or one that's built into the Pixel 4's power button.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Mosque Shooter Was Part of Dark Internet Groups That Called For Violence Against Women
- Facebook Says it Has Already Removed 1.5 Million Videos of The New Zealand Mosque Attack
- Apple Watch is Able to Successfully Detect Irregular Heartbeat, Say Results of The Largest Detection Study
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Hits Back at Trolls For Stating That Taimur is Dying of Hunger
- New Zealand Shooter's Chilling Manifesto Includes References to PewDiePie and Rudyard Kipling
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results