English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will NASA Power Its Next Mars Mission With a Portable Nuclear Reactor?
Kilopower is a small, lightweight fission power system capable of providing up to 10 kilowatts of electrical power - enough to run several average households - continuously for at least 10 years.
(Image: Reuters)
NASA has said that it successfully demonstrated a new nuclear reactor power system that could enable crewed missions to the Moon, Mars and destinations beyond. NASA announced the results of the demonstration, called the Kilopower Reactor Using Stirling Technology (KRUSTY) experiment on Wednesday at its Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.
The Kilopower experiment was conducted at the US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration's Nevada National Security Site from November 2017 through March. Such a demonstration could pave the way for future Kilopower systems that power human outposts on the Moon and Mars, NASA said in a statement.
"Safe, efficient and plentiful energy will be the key to future robotic and human exploration," said Jim Reuter of NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate in Washington. "I expect the Kilopower project to be an essential part of lunar and Mars power architectures as they evolve," Reuter said.
Kilopower is a small, lightweight fission power system capable of providing up to 10 kilowatts of electrical power - enough to run several average households - continuously for at least 10 years. Four Kilopower units would provide enough power to establish an outpost.
Also read: Bill Gates Dismisses 'Aadhaar' Privacy Threats; Funds World Bank to Bring it to Other Countries
The pioneering power system is ideal for the Moon, where power generation from sunlight is difficult because lunar nights are equivalent to 14 days on Earth, said Marc Gibson, lead Kilopower engineer at Glenn.
"Kilopower gives us the ability to do much higher power missions, and to explore the shadowed craters of the Moon," said Gibson. "When we start sending astronauts for long stays on the Moon and to other planets, that's going to require a new class of power that we've never needed before."
The prototype power system uses a solid, cast uranium-235 reactor core, about the size of a paper towel roll. Passive sodium heat pipes transfer reactor heat to high-efficiency Stirling engines, which convert the heat to electricity.
The purpose of the recent experiment in Nevada was two-fold: to demonstrate that the system can create electricity with fission power, and to show the system is stable and safe no matter what environment it encounters, said David Poston of National Nuclear Security Administration's Los Alamos National Laboratory.
"We threw everything we could at this reactor, in terms of nominal and off-normal operating scenarios and KRUSTY passed with flying colours," said Poston.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also Watch
The Kilopower experiment was conducted at the US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration's Nevada National Security Site from November 2017 through March. Such a demonstration could pave the way for future Kilopower systems that power human outposts on the Moon and Mars, NASA said in a statement.
"Safe, efficient and plentiful energy will be the key to future robotic and human exploration," said Jim Reuter of NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate in Washington. "I expect the Kilopower project to be an essential part of lunar and Mars power architectures as they evolve," Reuter said.
Kilopower is a small, lightweight fission power system capable of providing up to 10 kilowatts of electrical power - enough to run several average households - continuously for at least 10 years. Four Kilopower units would provide enough power to establish an outpost.
Also read: Bill Gates Dismisses 'Aadhaar' Privacy Threats; Funds World Bank to Bring it to Other Countries
The pioneering power system is ideal for the Moon, where power generation from sunlight is difficult because lunar nights are equivalent to 14 days on Earth, said Marc Gibson, lead Kilopower engineer at Glenn.
"Kilopower gives us the ability to do much higher power missions, and to explore the shadowed craters of the Moon," said Gibson. "When we start sending astronauts for long stays on the Moon and to other planets, that's going to require a new class of power that we've never needed before."
The prototype power system uses a solid, cast uranium-235 reactor core, about the size of a paper towel roll. Passive sodium heat pipes transfer reactor heat to high-efficiency Stirling engines, which convert the heat to electricity.
The purpose of the recent experiment in Nevada was two-fold: to demonstrate that the system can create electricity with fission power, and to show the system is stable and safe no matter what environment it encounters, said David Poston of National Nuclear Security Administration's Los Alamos National Laboratory.
"We threw everything we could at this reactor, in terms of nominal and off-normal operating scenarios and KRUSTY passed with flying colours," said Poston.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- OnePlus 6 Listed on HDFC Bank's SmartBuy Website With Image, Complete Specifications
- Virat Kohli to Star for Surrey in Maiden County Stint With Eye on England Tour
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- Breach of Trust, Unfortunate: National Award Winners Express Dissent Over President Not Felicitating All Winners