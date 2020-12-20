Will PUBG Mobile India Launch Soon? Here's the Entire Saga So Far

Will PUBG Mobile India launch soon? That appears to have been one of the most searched questions in recent times, and unfortunately, we still do not have any answers, yet. Moreover, it appears that we would still be living with uncertainties as recent reports suggest that the mobile title won't be appearing back on Google Play and Apple App stores until March next year. As per an RTI reply, Information Technology (MeitY) said last week that the government does not grant permissions for starting of any websites or mobile apps service in the country adding that "accordingly, MeitY has not granted permission to PUBG / PUBG mobile India." Notably, in a separate RTI response, the ministry states that the PUBG Mobile India has not received the government's nod to operate in the country, yet.

Although this indicates that the government does not pre-approve the launch of an app, in the case of PUBG Mobile India - its developers, PUBG Corporation may require a special nod to start its operation via Google and Apple app stores. It is due to PUBG Mobile's original banned placed by the government back in September as a part of its third crackdown on China-based app operating in India. Multiple reports published earlier this month stated that the mobile title would return by the end of December. Amid all the confusion, no official statement has been given by Krafton-owned PUBG Corp. The latest RTI responses also do not indicate the status of its launch in India.

Moreover, it appears that government bodies are also not too keen over its return any time soon. Recently, India's apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said that it would not be appropriate to relaunch the mobile title in the country until "appropriate legislation" is in place for such online games. The Central government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite apps in India back in September over security concerns. Nearly two months later after the ban, its developers PUBG Corporation announced its return after breaking ties with the China-based gaming firm Tencent. The company has also partnered with Microsoft to ensure the safety of its users' data. Notably, PUBG Corporation has promised investments worth $100 million in the Indian market "to cultivate" the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.