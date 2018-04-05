English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Will Samsung Launch The Galaxy S9 Mini After The Plus?

The last 'mini' variant that Samsung had come up with was that of Galaxy S5.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2018, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Will Samsung Launch The Galaxy S9 Mini After The Plus?
Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini has been spotted on Geekbench. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ might not be the only two variants of the Galaxy S9 series by Samsung this year. If recent reports are to be believed, Samsung might also be launching a 'mini' version of the Galaxy S9 and call it as Galaxy S9 Mini. The compact version of the flagship smartphones has been spotted on Geekbench with a model number SM-G8750 and is expected come with mid-range firepower.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy S9 Mini has managed to attain a single-core score of 1619, while the multi-core score of the device is 5955. Expectedly, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and will carry a 4GB RAM. It is expected to run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo.

The last 'mini' variant that Samsung had come up with was that of Galaxy S5, with the Galaxy S5 mini that sported a 4.5-inch display. If the reports for the Galaxy S9 mini turn out to be true, Samsung will be reintroducing its 'mini' trend after a long time with the Galaxy S9.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini Geekbench Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini Geekbench listing.

Also read: OnePlus Bullet Wireless Earphones to be Launched With OnePlus 6

However, nothing is confirmed as of now related to the device, including its name.

Following the launch of the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ in India, Samsung had introduced a price cut on its previous flagships, the Galaxy S8 and the S8+.

Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP35 | Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Samsung Galaxy S9+ & More


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You