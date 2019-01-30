Will The Maharashtra Government Ban PUBG, After an Eleven Year Old Demands That in a Letter?

An eleven-year-old boy Ahad has written a letter to Maharastra state government asking them to ban the popular online game PUBG. In the letter to the Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said that this is an "appeal to forthwith ban online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [PUBG] as it promotes immoral conduct such as violence, murder, aggression, looting, gaming addiction and cyber bullying". The boy further wrote in the letter, "I will be compelled to seek appropriate legal [civil and criminal] proceeding as per law; naturally at your cost and consequences" if the game is not banned.Ahad's letter was marked to seven ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad (Ministry of Electronics and IT), Vinod Tawde (Maharashtra education minister) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others.In an earlier event according to Pristine Kashmir and other journalists from the state, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has asked Governor Satya Pal Naik to immediately ban PUBG, given the game's addictive properties and the the poor results of the recent class X and XII board examinations.According to reports, JKSA Chairman Abrar Ahmad Bhat called the game a spoiler of futures, while Deputy Chairman Raqif Makhdoomi said: “ The game should have been banned immediately after the poor performance of 12th and 10th class results but still we haven’t seen any action. The addition to this game has become more concerning than addition to drugs as we get to see youngsters 24 hours on the mobile phones and playing the game and doing nothing."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.