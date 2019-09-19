Will The OnePlus 7T Pro Also Get a Time-of-Flight Sensor With Its Triple-Camera System?
A time-of-flight sensor is a 3D depth sensor used for better-augmented reality features and portrait shots and is already available in the LG G8 and the Huawei Pro 30.
OnePlus 7T Pro (Source: Gadgets 360)
Just days before the official launch of OnePlus 7T Pro on September 26 in India, a new image of the smartphone has emerged. The image shows a new sensor at the side of the triple-camera system, most likely a time-of-flight sensor (ToF), which is a 3D depth sensor and used for better-augmented reality features and portrait shots. Smartphones like LG G8 and Huawei Pro 30 are already using ToF scanners in their devices. Apple is also reportedly working on adding ToF sensors to the rear camera on 2020 iPhones.
Other than the sensor, the 7T Pro looks quite similar to the 7 Pro. OnePlus has also officially shared pictures of the standard OnePlus 7T, which highlighted the circular camera array housing the triple rear cameras. “With perfect symmetry from any orientation, a circular design became the natural choice,” CEO Pete Lau wrote on the forum. “A circle's rounded edges produce an appealing contrast against the straight lines of a smartphone's rectangular form for a seamless, balanced feel. After going through over fifty design iterations, we think we've landed on something pretty special.”
Lau also confirmed that the OnePlus 7T’s glass has a matte finish. He said the back of the phone will offer a “smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance”. The previous leaks have revealed that the OnePlus 7T will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is a higher-clocked version of the Snapdragon 855. The phone is likely to have 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone will boast of 6.55-inch 90Hz 2K resolution Super AMOLED display which is an upgrade over the 6.41-inch 60Hz FHD+ Optic AMOLED display seen on the OnePlus 7.
The OnePlus 7T will retain the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The triple camera at the back could feature a 48-megapixel main sensor joined by 16 megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras that will also be able to record wide-angle as well as 960 frames-per-second slow-mo videos.
