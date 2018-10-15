English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Be Launched in India Soon?
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was recently launched in Thailand at THB 6,990 which is approximately Rs 15,600.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India Variants Leaked: Everything We Know
Loading...
Chinese smartphone manufaturer Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 6 Pro the successor of the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India, and as per a leak, the smartphone may be offered in two variants and four colours in India. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was recently launched in Thailand at THB 6,990 which is approximately Rs 15,600. According to a new report from MySmartPrice, Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to be announced in two storage variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory and 6GB RAM with 64GB memory. However, it is to be noted that Xiaomi only launched 4GB RAM variant in Thailand. The report says that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available in four colour variants: Blue, Red, Black and Rose Gold. It’s being speculated that Xiaomi could hold a launch event in November in India to debut of the Redmi Note 6 Pro.
In terms of specifications, the Note 6 Pro sports a 6.24-inches with FHD Plus resolution and also features a notch. The screen-to-body ratio is 87.6 percent. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There is also a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant, but that variant was not launched in Thailand. On the software front, it runs Android Oreo-based MIUI.
In terms of optics, the device houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus and f/1.9 aperture, and a secondary sensor of 5-megapixel for depth sensing. The system on the front includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.
In terms of specifications, the Note 6 Pro sports a 6.24-inches with FHD Plus resolution and also features a notch. The screen-to-body ratio is 87.6 percent. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There is also a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant, but that variant was not launched in Thailand. On the software front, it runs Android Oreo-based MIUI.
In terms of optics, the device houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus and f/1.9 aperture, and a secondary sensor of 5-megapixel for depth sensing. The system on the front includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge Celebrate Zaheer Khan’s Birthday in Maldives, See Pics
- Sindhu, Saina to Lead Indian Challenge in Denmark Open Badminton
- Post Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar to be Replaced by This Actor in Housefull 4?
- Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse is the First Celebrity to Get Evicted from the House
- Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available For Pre-Order In India: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...