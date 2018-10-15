Will The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Be Launched in India Soon?

Chinese smartphone manufaturer Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 6 Pro the successor of the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India, and as per a leak, the smartphone may be offered in two variants and four colours in India. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was recently launched in Thailand at THB 6,990 which is approximately Rs 15,600. According to a new report from MySmartPrice, Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to be announced in two storage variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory and 6GB RAM with 64GB memory. However, it is to be noted that Xiaomi only launched 4GB RAM variant in Thailand. The report says that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available in four colour variants: Blue, Red, Black and Rose Gold. It’s being speculated that Xiaomi could hold a launch event in November in India to debut of the Redmi Note 6 Pro.In terms of specifications, the Note 6 Pro sports a 6.24-inches with FHD Plus resolution and also features a notch. The screen-to-body ratio is 87.6 percent. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There is also a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant, but that variant was not launched in Thailand. On the software front, it runs Android Oreo-based MIUI.In terms of optics, the device houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus and f/1.9 aperture, and a secondary sensor of 5-megapixel for depth sensing. The system on the front includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.