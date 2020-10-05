Will We See The OnePlus Buds Z Launch Alongside The OnePlus 8T This Month?

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone on October 14. Ahead of the launch, the company has been building up the hype by sharing teasers of the upcoming smartphone every now and then. Now, it was also being reported that OnePlus might launch its OnePlus Buds Z, a more affordable version of its OnePlus Buds truly wireless earphone. Those reports seem to have been true as OnePlus has recently teased what seems to be a new version of the OnePlus Buds. OnePlus posted the teaser on its official Twitter handle. The image was shared with a caption saying, "A whole new world of sound. Coming soon."

The teaser image shows what appears to be a silicon tip for an earphone. The image and the caption point towards one direction - the OnePlus Buds Z. While nothing is known about the OnePlus Buds Z as of now, it has been reported to be a cheaper version of the OnePlus Buds. However, OnePlus has nowhere indicated that it will be a more affordable or rather, a more expensive product. Also worth noticing is the fact that the OnePlus Buds, launched in July this year alongside the OnePlus Nord don't come with a silicon tip, making the fit of the TWS earphone a huge minus point for many users.

A whole new world of sound. Coming soon. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 1, 2020

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8T, alongside its new earphones on October 14 via a dedicated event which can be streamed on OnePlus social media handles and its official website. The company was last week reported to launch five new products alongside its new smartphone. It was reported that OnePlus might launch a OnePlus Watch, the new OnePlus TWS earphones, a power bank, and more alongside the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 8T will be launched with OnePlus' new 65W dual-cell Warp Charge technology, a 120Hz display, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ chipset and a quad rear camera setup, which will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Renders of the phone have also hinted at a hole-punch front panel, along with a rectangular rear camera module.