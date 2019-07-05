Will You Buy a Mini Xbox Priced at $60 For Project xCloud Game Streaming? Microsoft Hopes You Would
Microsoft's project xCloud is a game-streaming technology.
Microsoft's project xCloud is a game-streaming technology.
Technology giant Microsoft could introduce a mini Xbox priced around $60, especially for its Project xCloud, it is being reported. Microsoft's project xCloud is a vision for game-streaming technology that was announced in October last year to complement Microsoft's console hardware and give gamers more choices in how and where they play.
The tiny box would be designed to make it easier for users to connect their Xbox controller to TVs and offer minimal processing power itself, tech website MSPoweruser reported on Thursday. According to the report, the box would be dealing with some navigation around a 3D environment. However, it would not deal with rendering, textures and all the other processor-intensive work involved in playing a modern game. Hence, it would likely cost only around $60 without a controller. Microsoft has not officially announced anything about the device as yet. Details about other specifications of the device remain unknown.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stranger Things Season 3 Review: The Nerdy Kids Will Keep You on the Edge
- Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze
- Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s