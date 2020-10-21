Windows 10 20H2 Update With Redesigned Start Menu, Taskbar Starts Rolling Out

Windows 10 is one of the longest running version of the Microsoft operating system. The latest version of Microsoft Windows gets bi-yearly major updates with added features and improvements on top of the base release. The latest such update for October 2020, being called the Windows 10 20H2 is rolling out now with some important changes to Windows 10. The new update brings features like a redesigned Start menu, a new option to adjust a computer's refresh rate, a new touch-friendly taskbar, and changes to make notifications more visible. Further, Microsoft Edge users will get new features like Collections and Price Comparison ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas shopping season.

The most noticeable change in the new update is the new Start menu. While still very similar, the start menu will show single-coloured, theme-aware tiles that adjust their colour scheme according to the user's chosen theme. Windows 10 is finally going away from the Windows 8-like colourful tiles. The new Start menu is also designed to better fit Windows 10's light and dark themes, which can be chosen from the settings. Other changes include a new, more touch-friendly taskbar that moves the icons on the bottom left of the screen. Windows 10 has also removed the Cortana/search bar and replaced it into two separate Search and Cortana buttons. Apart from that, the Alt+Tab functionality to switch between apps is also getting a new layout. Further, the new update also brings the ability to adjust the refresh rate for a display, which can also be accessed in the Settings.

The update will be rolling out over-the-air in the coming weeks via Windows Update. Computers running on Windows 10 version 1903 will get this update next.