Windows 10 21H1 Update Starts Rolling In Beta With Improved Remote Work Support & Security

Microsoft usually pushes two major updates for Windows 10 every year. This year, the company has announced its first big update which will bring performance improvements, along with better support for remote work and better security. Microsoft confirmed the upcoming update in a recent blog post, saying that the 21H1 update is already available to beta testers in the Windows Insider program, further detailing the changes it will bring in this spring.

The new 21H1 update follows Microsoft's major Windows 10 update that came in October 2020 and will be rolled out before another overhaul of the operating system codenamed "Sun Valley," which is due for this fall. The new 21H1 update will be rolled out to all Windows 10 users later in the first half of 2021, sometime in April or May. "Windows 10, version 21H1 will have a scoped set of features improving security, remote access, and quality,” John Cable, Microsoft’s head of Windows Servicing and Delivery said in the blog post.

The three major updates that Microsoft has highlighted in the 21H1 update for Windows 10 are the ability of Windows Hello multicamera support to set an external camera as default, the Windows Defender Application Guard will see performance improvements, and the Windows Management Instrumentation Group Policy Service will get performance improvement to support remote work scenarios.

The Windows 10 21H1 update is the smaller version of Microsoft's two updates this year. The one expected in fall, codenamed "Sun Valley," is rumoured to be a complete revamp of the Windows desktop interface, with new looks for the Start Menu, Action Center, File Explorer, and Taskbar - essentially the whole user interface. It is not known as to when the "Sun Valley" update will be rolled out to beta testers and end users, but is expected sometime in the fall of 2021.