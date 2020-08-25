Windows 10 August Cumulative Update is Reportedly Freezing and Crashing PCs

Microsoft continues to be face issues related to Windows 10 updates, namely the KB4549951 and KB4566782 that are said to be the culprits. The updates were meant to carry out a few improvements, including security fixes and patches for File Explorer and Storage Devices, but they are apparently causing massive problems for some users. This has led to a number of complaints suggesting that the bug-fixing updates have resulted in Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) and other major problems. Some users have also said that they were unable to install the update as well.

“19041.450 and 19041.423 (last month’s preview) both break my Thinkpad X390 pretty badly when Hyper-V is installed. The Windows Hello camera stops working, and the machine BSODs when going to sleep or when trying to run Lenovo Vantage,” one Windows user documented the problems. While issues like BSOD are appearing for most users, many users are reportedly experiencing a string of other issues during normal operations as well. “I installed last Tuesday, August 2020 update and broke my IR cam too on my X1EG2, and BSOD on Lenovo Vantage,” said another Microsoft user.

Coming to other performance and network issues, many users have complained of system slowdown, increased boot time, lower fps counts in games, and a slower File Explorer once they installed the update. “Whenever I try to open any anything my screen freezes and respond a few seconds later. It freezes frequently when I try to open a folder, video, music, code editor, Android Emulator, Adobe XD or any other window it freezes,” noted another user.

While Microsoft has neither issued a statement on the problems nor has released a fix, it seems the only possible way to get rid of this issue is by restricting Windows to install the aforementioned updates.