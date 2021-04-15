Windows 10 Build 21359 Update Brings New App Restart Feature Alongside MANY Bug Fixes

Windows 10 has a new Insider Preview build, and it looks more like a marathon of bug fixes than a major feature update. Even with that, the Windows 10 Insider Preview build 21359 has brought in at least one nifty new feature, alongside a massive lineup of bug fixes and patches that follow. The new feature adds the ability to restart all apps that were open before the PC was restarted. The option is integrated into the Power menu, making it easy for users to simply resume all the apps post a restart. Microsoft also reveals that the addition of ‘news and interests’ to the Windows 10 taskbar, which was done through the previous Insider Build 21354, has now been upgraded to a full rollout for all users in the Dev Insider circle of Windows 10 beta builds.

Other updates added to the Windows 10 Insider Preview build 21359 include auto sync of activity history on device timelines, the change of the category name ‘ease of access’ to ‘accessibility’ to help better define the options in it, and updates to two font families. Along with these new changes and additions, the beta build adds a total of 27 major bug fixes. The fixes include patches for auto HDR abilities, user account migration glitches, camera functionality fixes, patches for fixing bugs in screen casting via Windows 10 PCs, a significant patch for a black screen issue, virtual GPU fixes and more.

The latest Windows 10 Insider build 21359 comes to the Dev circle ahead of anticipation in the stable Windows 10 PC circle for this year’s big updates. The imminent one is expected to be incremental in nature, but going forward, later this year, Microsoft is expected to issue a major UI overhaul of its operating system. The latter is slated to finally bring in some much required freshness, even as the company has gone on to reveal new icons to better suit the kind of design language that it hopes to adapt.

In a push for more users to adapt the latest editions of Windows 10, Microsoft has also recently discontinued three Windows 10 builds – two from 2018 and one from 2019. Such moves are necessitated by a reluctance to update their PCs from stable users, who are still some time away from getting their hands on the updates that the latest Insider build brought to the table.

