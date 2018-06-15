English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Windows 10 Could Feature 'Swiftkey Keyboard'
The latest Windows 10 preview, codenamed "Redstone 5", includes access to "SwiftKey" in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian and Russian, The Verge reported on Thursday.
Representative Image. (Getty Images)
Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch its "Swiftkey keyboard" to Windows 10 later this year and the software giant is already testing the keyboard in its public beta programme for Windows 10 testers.
The keyboard includes auto corrections and predictions and is expected to power the touch keyboard when Windows 10 devices would be used in tablet mode.
Microsoft acquired "SwiftKey" back in 2016 and issued its first major iOS and Android updates earlier this year.
Microsoft is also reportedly tweaking the ability to make text in Windows based apps bigger with a new "settings slider" that will adjust the text size across Windows, desktop apps, and universal Windows apps, the report added.
Additionally, the software giant is also working on the Windows 10 narrator option, game bar and more.
