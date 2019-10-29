Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Windows 10 Could Finally Get a New and Improved File Explorer

A report said that while Windows 10X will come with Modern File Explorer, there is no clarity whether Microsoft will update the older version or build a new one.

Trending Desk

October 29, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
Windows 10 Could Finally Get a New and Improved File Explorer
Image for Representation

Microsoft accidentally published an internal design document for the upcoming Windows 10X operating system. According to a report, the File Explorer could get its long-overdue cosmetic overhaul with Windows 10X. However, there is no clarity on whether Microsoft plans to update the legacy File Explorer or build a new one from scratch. The internal documents mentioned, "M365 and Modern File Explorer – Design Coherence for Recommended content and strategy across Santorini [Windows 10X] surfaces + Office.com." Apart from the File Explorer, Microsoft has undertaken measures to bring in some major changes for the Quick settings as well.

The report further stated that the purpose behind doing this is to provide an intuitive way for users to access settings such as Bluetooth, Brightness, Flight Mode and other similar toggles. While Microsoft has so far claimed that Windows 10X will be available on foldable and dual-screen devices, the same leak suggests that the company is planning to bring those changes to traditional laptop hardware as well. The document explains that for both clamshells and foldables, the taskbar will be the same base model with a series of levers that can be pulled to create some "alternatives in the model."

Microsoft had earlier announced Windows 10X for Surface Neo during the hardware event in New York City in early October. Furthermore, Microsoft is said to be working on a new Start menu experience called ‘Launcher’. The company is also working on a renovated lock screen with new Windows Hello, a new Taskbar and updated Quick Settings.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
