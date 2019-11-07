Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Windows 10 Insider Preview Adds Four Quick Search Buttons

The latest update by Windows 10 adds four new quick web search options: Weather, Top news, Today in history and New movies.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
Windows 10 Insider Preview Adds Four Quick Search Buttons
Image for Representation

The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19018 was released on November 6 by Microsoft. A few small changes have been incorporated to the Windows 10 search function, which will make it easier for users to get information quicker. According to blog post by Microsoft, the company has added four quick web searches to the Search Home to help users get information without any hassles.

The new quick web searchers include Weather, Top news, Today in history and New movies. According to the post, the 'Weather' option will allow users "get current conditions and the upcoming forecast," while 'Top news' will read the latest headline from popular news sites. 'Today in history' will allow users to find out about events that happened on that particular date. The fourth addition, 'New movies', will allow users to find out what is playing in theatres near them.

For users to preview these, they have to choose the search box to open Search Home. Once there, they can choose one of the quick search buttons. They can just enter a query into the search box for quick results about almost any given topic, the blog post has revealed. The blog post has, however, added that the changes will appear for users from version 1809 to 20H1. While it is only available in the US as of now, it will soon be available internationally.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

