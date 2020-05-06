Windows 10 May 2020 Update is Reportedly Getting Delayed Until End of the Month: Here's Why

If you are a Microsoft user, eagerly waiting for the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, chances are that you will surely be left dismayed as the Redmond-based software giant is likely to delay the update until the very end of May. Although Microsoft is mum about the entire development and has not specified anything, and, if reports from reliable sources are to be believed, then the May 2020 update might be available on May 28.

The update was reportedly slated for May 12, otherwise called 'Patch Tuesday'. However, it looks like that is not the case as the date has been pushed back owing to a zero-day security exploit that Microsoft wants to patch. Earlier this week, Microsoft also unveiled a new preview build of the May 2020 update to testers in the Release Preview ring, build 19041.28. Microsoft also said that build 19041.207 would be the final version of the upgrade as well.

Although you might have already marked your calendar in anticipation, which is also not advisable at this point of time, however, please note, that Microsoft won't also be rolling out any new features to its May 2020 update and will tweak and fix some minor issues. Moreover, as it is supposed to be a biannual Windows 10 update, it is also likely, that Microsoft will roll this out in a phased process and not all at once. Therefore, even after the official release, no matter when it is announced, there are big chances that you may not get the Windows 10 May 2020 for some time. Hence, going forward, one hopes, that the update will come sooner than later and resolve the issues that need addressing as well.

