Windows 10 May Get 'Sweeping Visual Rejuvenation' This Year, Microsoft Post Hints

Microsoft is planning a "sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows" operating system - that's what a recent post is hinting. According to the job listing by Microsoft, the company is looking for a software engineer in the Windows Core User Experiences team who would work on Surface platforms and with other OEM developers to improve the Windows interface for regular consumers. Past rumours also indicate that the company would visually modify the Start Menu, Action Center, Taskbar, and Windows apps with the Windows 10 21H2 'Sun Valley' update. The new version is slated to roll out in October this year.

According to The Verge, Microsoft edited its job description after several Windows enthusiasts spotted the upcoming update. Prior to the changes, the post on the Microsoft website read, "On this team, you will work with our key platform, Surface, and OEM partners to orchestrate and deliver a sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences to signal to our customers that Windows is BACK and ensure that Windows is considered the best user OS experience for customers."

For a very time, Microsoft has been rumoured to bring visual changes to its Windows interface as the company continues to expand its Surface laptops and tablets. The Redmond, US-based company is further said to bring new icons and an enhanced Settings panel which is more friendly for touch-enabled devices. Microsoft is also phasing out the antiquated Control Panel's page with new Windows 10 updates which does not work efficiently with new Surface devices. As the job description indicates, it may bring a more consumer friendly interface, as Windows 10 has been long criticised for its business-focused design.

Meanwhile, Windows Latest claims that Microsoft would release the preview build of the Windows 10 21H2 (Sun Valley) update next month. Following its usual development and testing stage, Insider builds should be the last stage of testing before reaching the public.