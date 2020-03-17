Windows 10 Now Running on One Billion Devices Worldwide

In a matter of five years, Windows 10 has managed to reach a billion devices across 200 countries worldwide. In its announcement, Microsoft said that 100 percent of the Fortune 500 are now using Windows 10 devices making it a critical platform for driving business transformation in the enterprise and beyond.

“One in seven people, from developers, business professionals, students and families are planning, creating, ideating, executing, and doing great things with Windows 10,” said Microsoft in its press release. It is notable that Windows 10 is the only operating system that runs in over 80,000 models and configurations of laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers. Apart from laptops and PCs, it powers Windows Mixed Reality, Microsoft HoloLens and the entire Xbox family of consoles, including the latest Xbox Series X, which will be launching later this year.

One of the reasons Windows 10 adoption has increased massively is because Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020. This means any PCs or laptops running Windows 7 will no longer get any new updates, bug fixes, security patches or even technical help by the Microsoft customer service.

The company is also working on a new version of Windows 10 made specifically for dual-screen devices. Showcased last year, Windows 10X is all set to power the Surface Neo, a dual-screen foldable device that will is set to launch at the end of this year.

“With Windows 10, our focus has always been to put the customer at the center, to listen to feedback, and to have that feedback shape the development process. One of the strongest examples of this customer focus is our Windows Insider Program which now has over 17.8M Insiders in every country of the world,” said Yusuf Mehdi, CVP Modern Life, Search and Devices, Microsoft. “We have also strived to make Windows an open, inclusive, and accessible platform that can empower everyone to achieve their goals. Our Windows Accessibility team focuses on human-centered design, a method where engineers and designers work to deeply understand peoples’ needs, and then co-design and continuously iterate on solutions directly with them.”

