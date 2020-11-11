Windows 10 October 2020 (20H2) Update: Major Improvements And How to Use Them

The Windows 10 October 2020 update, also called as the Windows 10 20H2 update is one of the most important update the latest version of Windows OS is getting. The new October 2020 update brings features like a redesigned Start Menu, a new option to adjust the refresh rate, changes to the taskbar, and more changes. With the Windows 10 20H2 update, Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser also gets new usability and security features.

The Windows 10 20H2 update will be rolled out for all Windows 10 desktops, laptops, and all-in-one PCs in the coming weeks. With most people spending more time in front of their computers at home, any kind of additional feature that helps improve productivity is welcome. Among all the new features, Microsoft Edge's improved privacy, the new Start Menu, and a new Alt+Tab functionality are being touted as the three most useful features. Here is a look at the three new features and how to use them, on the Windows 10 October 2020 update kicks in.

1. Personalised Start Menu

The Windows 10 Start Menu will get a new look with the October 2020 update. The new design is a step away from the default solid coloured tiles and features partially transparent tiles for all apps, in order to make app icons more visible. The theme for the Start Menu will also change depending on the system theme - if a user is using dark mode or light mode. Apart from that, the Start Menu on the latest version of Windows 10 is customisable. Users can chose to add an accent colour, in order to make their tiles match the desktop theme. For this, users need to go to Settings > Personalization > Color, and enable the accent colour on Start, taskbar, and action center.

2. Improved Security on Edge Browser

The Windows 10 20H2 also brings a revamped version of Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser. Using Google's open-source platform (Chromium) allows Microsoft Edge to open more websites that were not compatible with the older version, and significantly improves loading times. Apart from that, the new Edge Browser comes with a privacy feature that tries to block sites that track users online. Apart from that, a feature called Collections lets users collect information from various websites in one place. Further, the updated Edge browser also brings a Price Comparison feature ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas shopping season.

In order to set up the level of online tracking from various websites, users need to go to Edge's Settings > Privacy and Services. There, users will see three options - basic, balanced, and strict. The 'basic' setting allows most trackers, 'balanced' blocks trackers from sites you haven't visited, and 'strict' blocks a majority of trackers from all websites. Clicking the 'lock' icon on the left side of the address bar will allow users to change their privacy settings on the go.

In order to use Collections, users need to click a '+' sign that is placed on the right side of the search bar. Clicking on the '+' box will open the Collections panel to the right of a user's screen. Clicking 'Start New Collection' will activate the feature, and users can give their collection a name as well. There will be an 'Add Current Page' option to save the webpage users are currently on. Collections also allows users to drag images from a page into Collections, as well as selecting and dragging text. These collections can be exported to Word or Excel by clicking the three-dot 'Share and More' icon at the top.

3. New Alt+TAB Functionality

Alongside the features mentioned above, the latest Windows 10 version opens all the tabs on Edge browser upon pressing Alt+TAB. Earlier, Windows 10 users to show just one active tab in each browser window. Users can also configure this feature to show only the last three or five tabs, or turn it off completely. In order to adjust Alt+TAB functionality, users need to go to Settings > System > Multitasking. Clicking 'Multitasking' will open a drop down menu with options as to what Alt+TAB can do.